GGGI and IUCN Partner for Pacific Green Growth

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) have formalized a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive sustainable development and climate resilience across Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

This collaboration leverages the strengths of both organizations to protect the Pacific’s unique ecosystems, foster green growth, and build climate adaptation capacity.

With IUCN’s expertise in Nature-based Solutions (NbS) and GGGI’s focus on promoting low-emission, climate-resilient development, the partnership is poised to create impactful, locally led solutions.

MoU signing between GGGI and IUCN. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

By integrating these approaches, the organizations aim to protect critical ecosystems while empowering local communities across the region.

The MoU outlines key focus areas, including advancing sustainable agriculture to improve livelihoods and food security, scaling up NbS for climate resilience and biodiversity conservation, and developing innovative climate finance strategies, such as green and blue bonds.

The partnership will also address regional climate and biodiversity challenges through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and policy advocacy, supporting PICs in meeting their sustainable development goals and strengthening their policy frameworks.

Leituala Kuiniselani Toelupe Tago, IUCN Oceania Regional Director, emphasized the partnership’s importance, stating, “This MoU symbolizes our commitment to advancing nature conservation and sustainable development for the people and planet of Oceania.”

GGGI’s Pacific Regional Director, Saki Tuisolia, echoed this sentiment, saying, “We are ready to collaborate on innovative solutions to address the existential threats posed by climate change. This partnership will enhance resilience and promote nature-based approaches for a greener, more sustainable Pacific.”

The partnership builds on successful ongoing projects, including the “Promoting Pacific Island Nature-based Solutions” project funded by New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

An upcoming initiative focusing on an “Ecosystem-Based Approach for Climate Change Adaptation” under the Global Environment Facility (GEF) will further amplify their efforts.

By combining their expertise, resources, and innovative financing mechanisms, GGGI and IUCN are poised to create new opportunities for joint projects, strengthen regional capacity, and empower local governments and communities to face climate change with resilience and determination.