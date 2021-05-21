Home

Pacific Islands

China lashes Australia, NZ for interference

TVNZ
June 1, 2021 5:05 pm
Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern [Source: TVNZ]

A “deeply concerned” China has hit back at a show of unity from Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern, saying Australia and New Zealand are guilty of making groundless accusations of human rights abuses.

Yesterday, the trans-Tasman PMs met in Queenstown for their annual leaders meeting.

Both Ardern and Morrison denied persistent criticism New Zealand is cosying up to China and ignoring its human rights record.

Article continues after advertisement

In a jointly issued statement, Australia and New Zealand “expressed serious concern over developments in the South China Sea”, describing China’s militarisation in the region as “destabilising”.

They also expressed “deep concern” over Hong Kong’s slide towards autocracy and “grave concerns” about human rights breaches in Xinjiang province.

It is there that China stands accused of torturing and illegally detaining the region’s majority Muslim population.

