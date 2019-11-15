14th person dies in French Polynesia's COVID-19 pandemic

French Polynesia’s COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the 14th life as the number of patients in hospital has risen to 61.

10 of them are in intensive care.

Just over 200 new infections were recorded in the previous two days.

The French High Commissioner has described the rapid spread of the virus as a brutal aggravation.

All but 62 of the 3797 cases were detected after the borders were reopened and mandatory quarantine requirements were abolished in July.