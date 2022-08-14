One killed as strong winds cause stage collapse in Spain

[Source: BBC]

One man died and at least 40 others were injured when high winds caused parts of a stage to collapse at a festival in Spain early on Saturday.

Footage showed some festivalgoers running in panic, while others are seen continuing to party at the event in Cullera, south of Valencia.

The popular Medusa Festival of electronic music was later suspended.

The dead man was in his 20s, local media say. Three of the injured suffered serious traumas.

Eyewitnesses spoke of a sudden sand storm hitting the festival venue.

Spain’s meteorological agency reported gusts of winds exceeding 80km/h (50mph) in the country’s eastern coastal region at the time.

“We are in a state of shock,” one of the attendees told Spanish media. “It could have been me, it could have been anyone,”

In a statement on Facebook, organisers said they were “devastated and saddened at what happened this morning”.

They said “violent strong winds” at about 04:00 local time (02:00 GMT) had caused damage to infrastructure at the venue, and a decision was immediately taken to vacate the area.