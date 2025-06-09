On the global sports stage, major events captured public attention.

Source: The Guardian

In Silesia, Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson defeated Olympic champion Noah Lyles in the 100 meters at the Diamond League event.

He clocked 9.87 seconds and surprised many track fans.

This rematch of their Olympic final highlights a growing rivalry in men’s sprinting.

In the boxing world, anticipation is high for the heavyweight bout between rising star Moses Itauma and veteran Dillian Whyte.

The match is set to take place in Riyadh.

It has drawn international interest and will be broadcast via DAZN Pay-Per-View.

Itauma remains undefeated.

He hopes this victory will bring him closer to a title fight.

These events underscore how, even amid global unrest, sport continues to be a source of inspiration and unity.

