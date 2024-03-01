Norway's king may soon return home from Malaysia

[Source: Reuters]

Norway’s King Harald may return home from Malaysia in a few days following his hospitalization, the Norwegian royal household said.

“His majesty the king’s physician reports today that the king is improving,” it said in a statement.

The 87-year-old monarch was on a private trip to the South East Asian country when he fell ill with an infection earlier this week.

The palace on Thursday said King Harald was expected to remain in hospital for a few more days before flying home, and that the government had asked Norway’s military to assist with the travel.