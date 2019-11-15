New Zealand
NZ's two new Covid-19 infections drove from Auckland to Wellington for funeral
June 16, 2020 5:49 pm
New Zealand Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomsfield says people granted compassionate travel exemptions will now be required to test negative for Covid-19 before leaving managed isolation.
The move comes after two women arriving from the UK tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling from Auckland to Wellington for a funeral.
Both women arrived in New Zealand together on June 7 and stayed in managed isolation in Auckland.
They were permitted on compassionate grounds to travel to Wellington in a private vehicle on June 13 for the funeral of one of their parents.
Both women were tested in Wellington at a drive-through testing centre.
As a result of the new cases, Dr Bloomfield says there has been a change to the rules.
If people are granted an exemption on compassionate grounds they now need to have a negative test before they are allowed to leave managed isolation.