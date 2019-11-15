NZ's two new Covid-19 infections drove from Auckland to Wellington for funeral

New Zealand Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomsfield says people granted compassionate travel exemptions will now be required to test negative for Covid-19 before leaving managed isolation.

The move comes after two women arriving from the UK tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling from Auckland to Wellington for a funeral.

Both women arrived in New Zealand together on June 7 and stayed in managed isolation in Auckland.

Article continues after advertisement

They were permitted on compassionate grounds to travel to Wellington in a private vehicle on June 13 for the funeral of one of their parents.

Both women were tested in Wellington at a drive-through testing centre.

As a result of the new cases, Dr Bloomfield says there has been a change to the rules.

If people are granted an exemption on compassionate grounds they now need to have a negative test before they are allowed to leave managed isolation.