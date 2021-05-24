Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

NZ to introduce targeted sanction regime against Russia

29
March 7, 2022 12:38 pm
Source:TVNZ

Details have been released of what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called “a first of its kind, targeted, autonomous sanctions regime”, that will enable New Zealand to sanction Russia as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

It will give New Zealand the power to place “further sanctions on those responsible for or associated with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including people, services, companies, and assets”.

Under the proposed regime, that is set to go through Parliament in urgency this week, super yachts and ships can be stopped from entering, Russian assets in New Zealand can be frozen and sanctions can also apply to trade.

Article continues after advertisement

The Government also released a list of 100 people associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine that come under a travel ban. President Vladimir Putin is at the top of the list.

“The sanctions will enable the Government to freeze assets located in New Zealand,” Ardern said. “Those sanctioned will also be prevented from moving assets to New Zealand or using our financial system as a back door to get around sanctions increasingly imposed by other countries.”

Sanctions could also be placed on trade “and financial institutions as well as stopping the likes of Russian super yachts, ships and aircraft from entering New Zealand waters or airspace”.

“The bill also allows for sanctions to be imposed against other states complicit with Russia’s illegal actions, such as Belarus,” Ardern said.

New Zealand usually goes through the UN system to place sanctions, an issue that has been brought up again recently after National’s Gerry Brownlee attempted to introduce an autonomous sanction regime last year. The bill was voted down.

Ardern said the bill did not “allow us to target Russia oligarchs, it would not allow us to target airspace or those that may move into our maritime areas”.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said that “with Russia using its veto as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council to prevent any action, even in the face of overwhelming opposition to Russia’s war, New Zealand has decided that a targeted sanctions bill is required to show our condemnation in the strongest possible terms”.

Ardern said: “A bill of this nature has never been brought before our Parliament, but with Russia vetoing UN sanctions we must act ourselves to support Ukraine and our partners in opposition to this invasion”.

The Government is also receiving advice on a full autonomous sanction regime.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.