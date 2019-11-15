Gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled - Ardern

The New Zealand government has announced that gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says within the next month, there are 107 events expected to take place in New Zealand’s major centres with more than 1000 attendees, but the Government has to protect the public from COVID-19.

Ardern says to slow the spread and reduce the number of people infected, the New Zealand Cabinet has agreed that gatherings of 500 or more people held outdoors or indoors should be cancelled.

This applies to non-essential events including sporting and religious events, but excluded school or university events.

She said people should reduce close contact.