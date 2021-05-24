Free rapid antigen tests available for home COVID-19 testing in NZ

Free rapid antigen tests are now available for home testing if you are symptomatic or a household contact in New Zealand.

But Kiwis will have to order rapid antigen tests (RATs) via a website, the Ministry of Health (MOH) says.

The RATs will be available for collection from 146 collections sites throughout the country.

They will still be available without an order via Community Testing Centres, but only for eligible individuals.

RATs were also available for purchase in some retail stores now for people who were not unwell or household contacts but wanted a RAT for other reasons, Pugh said.