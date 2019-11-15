Coronavirus updates in NZ

There are 52 confirmed cases in New Zealand so far and the Ministry of Health is not ruling out community transmission is already taking place.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced a new four-level alert system to combat Covid-19 and advised against any non-essential travel within New Zealand.

Ardern announced an alert system for Covid-19 and said all people over 70 or who have compromised immunity should stay at home as much as possible. She also advised against any non-essential travel within New Zealand.

New Zealand has already closed its border to all travellers except NZ citizens, permanent residents, residents with valid travel conditions and their partners and children.