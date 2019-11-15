Home

New Zealand

Auckland school closing after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

RNZ
March 22, 2020 12:58 pm
Marist College [Source: RNZ]

An Auckland secondary school is to close for three days because a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

And the primary school next door, Marist Primary School, is closing as a precaution.

Marist College in Mt Albert has been contacting parents this evening to let them know the school will be closed for a deep clean for the next three days.

Article continues after advertisement

The school website says it has 800 students. It is a Catholic school for girls.

Contacts of the staff member were being followed up by the Auckland Regional Public Health service and asked to self isolate, an email from the college said.

Contacts of contacts would not need to self isolate so would be able to return to school after it had reopened, it said.

The staff member was in self isolation within their household.

