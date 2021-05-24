Home

New Zealand

178 new COVID-18 cases in New Zealand

RNZ
November 25, 2021 12:34 pm
[Source: RNZ]

There are 178 new community cases of COVID-19 in reported by the Ministry of Health today.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 77 people in hospital, including eight people in ICU.

It also reported the COVID-19-related death of a patient at Auckland City Hospital yesterday afternoon. The patient, who was in their late 50s, was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on 5 November.

There were 215 new community cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand yesterday; 181 in Auckland, 18 in Waikato, three in Northland and 12 in the Bay of Plenty.

