New Zealand

106 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Zealand

RNZ
December 5, 2021 12:51 pm
[Source: RNZ]

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen back into triple figures, with 106 new community cases reported in New Zealand.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 77 people in hospital with the coronavirus, with seven in intensive care.

There were new cases reported in Northland (3), Auckland (93), Waikato (8), Whanganui (1) and Canterbury (1).

Article continues after advertisement

The three new cases in Northland include two who are close contacts of previously reported cases in Kaitaia, and have already been isolating.

The third case is an essential worker based in Whangarei, who regularly travels to Auckland for work. They were picked up through routine surveillance testing.

The eight new cases in Waikato include two in Hamilton, two in Te Kūiti, three in Piopio (near Te Kūiti) and one in Huntly. Seven of the cases have been linked to previous cases.

Whanganui District Health Board confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in the current Delta outbreak last night.

The Ministry said today it appeared the case recently travelled out of the city and is likely to have links to previously reported cases outside the region.

They became symptomatic on Thursday and were tested on Friday before receiving their result yesterday. The person has been isolating in a dedicated community facility.

The Ministry said a number of locations of interest have already been released today and more are expected this afternoon on the Ministry’s webpage.

The one new case added to today’s tally was revealed yesterday and has been clearly linked to other cases in the Nelson-Tasman area.

The Canterbury DHB said that as soon as the person learned of their contact, they got a test and had been isolating at home since that time.

Two other cases in Canterbury will be added to tomorrow’s tally. They include a young child from the same household as yesterdays case and another close contact of yesterday’s case.

There were also two cases in managed isolation reported today, one from Ireland and one from England.

There were 98 new community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand yesterday, with cases in Auckland, Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson Tasman and Canterbury. There were 92 new cases on Friday, the first time it was in double digits in more than a month.

There have now been 9037 cases of COVID-19 in the current community outbreak and 11,825 since the pandemic began.

The Ministry said 67 of today’s new cases are yet to be linked.

