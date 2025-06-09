New Zealand faces most challenging security environment in recent time

[Source: Reuters]

New Zealand is facing the toughest national security challenges of recent times with increasing threats of foreign interference and espionage, particularly from China, according to an intelligence report released on Thursday.

The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (SIS) report said there was almost certainly undetected espionage activity harming the country’s interests and that foreign states continue to target critical organisations, infrastructure and technology to steal sensitive information.

