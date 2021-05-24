Home

World

New York hospitals fire, suspend staff who refuse COVID vaccine

Reuters
September 28, 2021 1:15 pm
People gather during a protest against mandated coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and vaccine passports, in New York City, U.S [Source: Reuters]

New York hospitals have begun firing or suspending healthcare workers for defying a state order to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This has resulted in staff shortages and prompted some hospitals to postpone elective surgeries or curtail services.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference the city’s hospitals are not yet seeing a major impact from the mandate, adding he worried about other areas of the state where vaccination rates are lower.

A spokeswoman for Catholic Health, one of the largest healthcare providers in Western New York, says it has reached full compliance, counting staff members who have been vaccinated, those with exemptions and some who had been suspended without pay.

She refused to say how many workers have been suspended or granted exemptions due to medical or religious reasons.

 

