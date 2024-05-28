World

Netanyahu vows to continue war amid air strike condemnation

May 28, 2024 3:52 pm

[Source: BBC]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war against Hamas amid international condemnation of an air strike that killed scores of Palestinians in Rafah on Sunday.

At least 45 people were killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, while hundreds more were treated for severe burns, fractures and shrapnel wounds.

Speaking in the Israeli parliament, Mr Netanyahu said the strike was a “tragic mishap” but added: “I don’t intend to end the war before every goal has been achieved.”

Article continues after advertisement

He said it was vital that Israel took “every precaution possible” to protect civilians and insisted that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were using their “best efforts not to harm those uninvolved” in the conflict.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, at Algeria’s request, to discuss the Rafah strike.

In a statement on Monday, UN Secretary General António Guterres said the strike had “killed scores of innocent civilians who were only seeking shelter from this deadly conflict”.

“There is no safe place in Gaza. This horror must stop,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu’s address was interrupted by occasional heckles from family members of hostages taken by Hamas during the 7 October attack, some of whom have been critical of him for failing to strike a deal for the return of their loved ones.

“In Rafah we already evacuated about one million non-combatant residents and despite our utmost effort not to harm non-combatants, something unfortunately went tragically wrong,” he persisted.

“We are investigating the incident and will reach conclusions because this is our policy.”

International organisations have lined up to condemn the strike, with the EU insisting that Israel respect a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last week to halt strikes on Rafah. The bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, called Sunday’s strike “horrifying”.

Despite the ICJ ruling, Israel has pledged to continue with the invasion of Rafah, with officials insisting the ruling left room for the attack to comply with international law.

The UN’s human rights chief, Volker Turk, said the attack suggested that there had been “no apparent change in the methods and means of warfare used by Israel that have already led to so many civilian deaths”.

Israel launched Sunday’s Rafah attack hours after Hamas’s first missile attack on Tel Aviv in several months.

IDF officials said the attack on Rafah had killed two senior Hamas commanders, and that it was investigating the deaths of civilians in the area.

But the Palestinian Red Crescent said the air strike had targeted tents for displaced people near a UN facility in Tal al-Sultan, about 2km (1.2 miles) north-west of the centre of Rafah.

Videos from the scene in the Tal al-Sultan area on Sunday night showed a large explosion and intense fires burning.

Graphic footage showed a number of structures ablaze next to a banner saying “Kuwaiti Peace Camp ‘1’”, as well as first responders and bystanders carrying several bodies.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said on Monday that one of its facilities had received at least 28 dead people, including women and children, following the strike.

It said it had treated another 180 wounded Palestinians, with most suffering from serious shrapnel wounds, fractures, traumatic injuries and burns.

MSF rejected Israeli reports that the strike had been precise, saying the “attack on a populated camp in a so-called ‘safe zone’ in Rafah shows the complete disregard for the lives of civilians in Gaza”.

The US called the images “heartbreaking” but insisted Israel had a right to defend itself.

“Israel has a right to go after Hamas, and we understand this strike killed two senior Hamas terrorists who are responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians,” a White House national security spokesperson said.

But they conceded that “Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians”.

Israeli officials had spent much of Monday scrambling to find out what went wrong in Rafah. How did a “precision strike” using specialised munitions with “reduced warheads” result in a firestorm which killed dozens and injured scores?

Following last week’s ruling by the ICJ, ordering Israel to halt any operations in the Rafah area that might inflict further harm on the

Palestinian population, Israel knows that the eyes of the world are on it. It is under enormous pressure to explain its actions.

It says the operation was based on intelligence, and it seems both Hamas figures were killed.

But the presence of huge numbers of civilians and, it seems, a significant quantity of flammable material, raises a great many questions about how this incident was planned and executed.

With top military officials, including Maj Gen Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, the IDF’s advocate general, promising a thorough investigation, we can expect some kind of more detailed explanation to come quite soon.

But whether this marks a turning point in the campaign is another matter.

Mr Netanyahu remains committed to what he calls “total victory” in Rafah, so there is no sign that Sunday’s disaster will change his mind.

Despite the appalling scenes from last night, Israeli ground forces still appear to be acting somewhat cautiously as they edge closer to the city of Rafah itself.
Their operations so far have not resulted in a bloodbath.

But that is exactly what last night’s air strike achieved, dealing yet another blow to Israel’s already battered image and undermining its rationale for pressing on.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza began after gunmen from Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, killing about 1,200 people and taking 252 others back to Gaza as hostages.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war since then, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Pope allegedly used derogatory term for gay people

Climate damage should be considered crime: Prof Shameem

FSC faces financial pressure amid declining cane production

MPs pay hike demand PR defense

Woman fronts court for alleged fraud

Suki consumption on the rise despite health risks

Lack of trained rehab professionals still a concern

Upcoming budget to focus on strategic financial management

WHO provides lab equipment to enhance testing

National digital strategy to reflect PM’s vision

Vanua Balavu farmers to Benefit from new access roads

World's rarest album to go on display in Australia

Netanyahu vows to continue war amid air strike condemnation

Young boxers punching above weight: Todd

Biden says US troops fight to protect democracy

Tuima in England XV squad

Debut for Tove, Buna moves to centre

More than $6k invested for drug tests at Fiji FACT

Force hopes for the best

What happens if Trump is convicted in hush-money trial?

Summer movie preview 2024

Millions of Americans under storm alerts after deadly tornadoes

There was no alleged assault says Moceisuva

Lizzo reveals how she really feels about that ‘South Park’ obesity episode

79- year-old jailed for raping minor

Once-lost Caravaggio painting to go on display

Major upgrades for enhanced passenger experience

Priceless experience for Senivutu

Israeli attack on Rafah tent camp kills 45

Daunakamakama chasing history: Todd

PM says they will take action against NFP

Officer arrested over alleged rape case

Prasad highlights critical role of tourism

Drua confident of getting the job done

FNU and industries partner to enhance TVET curriculum

Labasa hopes to turn up the heat at home

Climate change an issue for farmers

Innovation key to growth: Saunitoga

Saratibau keeps Olympic Games hopes alive

MOU to assist in efforts of transforming agriculture

Fiji and Japan to strengthen ties

Marian Keyes: 'I would never have been a writer if I was still drinking'

The ex-con, illegal guns and the fear of Kenya's police

Dressing as monster is 'one of the most ludicrous things I've done'

Salary changes have not come into effect: PM

ACP Raikaci orders quick arrest of an officer

Deputy PM urges political engagement from Arya Samaj

Presidents Cup all set for Labasa

JW convention to boost Fiji’s economy

Super Rugby three banks on Rebels

Safety aspect is critical says Gavoka

Saratibau out to maintain winning momentum

Food and nutrition policy is vital: Seruiratu

Tornadoes and storms leave 15 dead across central US

Radio 1's Big Weekend: Coldplay provide rousing festival finale

Murray beaten on possible French Open farewell

Warwickshire dominate Lancs on rain-affected day

Kikau ruled out for Bulldogs

Work on $1.3 billion worth of projects underway

Some 160 villagers reported taken in deadly raid

Poor neighborhood in Peru’s Amazon region hosts film festival celebrating tropical forests

Fisheries Ministry focuses on aquaculture

Exotic dancer drama 'Anora' wins Cannes Film Festival's top prize

Papua New Guinea continue rescue efforts after hundreds feared killed in landslide

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 35 in Rafah, Gaza authorities say

Poor neighborhood in Peru’s Amazon region hosts film festival

Prasad to address salary increase implementation

Davule out of Olympic qualifiers

MP pay hike slammed by Prof Ratuva

Error rate frustrates Byrne

Final touches for Fiji FACT

PM commends Rooster Poultry for investment

Blues name six rookies, new captain for Origin opener

Meth found inside loaf of bread

Slater backs Hopgood after edging Fifita for Maroons spot

Kapawale further remanded

‘Furiosa,’ ‘Garfield’ lead slowest Memorial Day box office in decades

Trump booed and heckled by raucous crowd at Libertarian convention

China's premier to hold rare summit with U.S.-allied South Korea, Japan

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes north west of Tonga

'Black Dog' wins Un Certain Regard competition at Cannes

Hamas launches rocket attack towards Tel Aviv

This airline wants all dogs to fly first class

Seruiratu assures continued work despite uncertainty

Pakistan arrests 11 militants involved in Chinese engineers' killing

Twenty Fijians safely repatriated

Taskforce to boost agriculture investment

Energy grid expansions progressing

Two to front court over alleged financial deception

Naikabula scores double in title win

Blind Girls Aloud fan slams inaccessible ticket site

Yemen's Houthis free more than 100 prisoners

New Caledonia airport to remain closed until at least June 2

More than 670 feared dead in Papua New Guinea landslide

Drua loses flow, hopes high for final round

Fijians call for transparency on MP salary increase

Chance for boxers to improve rankings

Party to discipline MPs

Enforcement and border security measures strengthened

Badminton Fiji hope for more engagements

Healthcare standards to be elevated: Prasad

Southampton promoted to Premier League with 1-0 playoff win over Leeds

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray died by suicide

FCS enforces strict measures following breach of privacy

Council resumes garbage collection

Alcaraz mauls Wolf to reach French Open second round

Ministry works towards removing financial barriers

Ministry spearheads anti-poverty campaign

Three bodies retrieved from Papua New Guinea landslide, UN says

“All We Imagine As Light,” wins the Grand Prix

Chaudhry slams MPs over pay hike

Drua's playoff hopes in jeopardy after Highlanders' defeat

Three Christian missionaries from Oklahoma-based group killed in Haiti

Minister highlights innovation as key to growth

One at a time for Fijiana XV

Quality of product critical: Saunitoga

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray dies, PGA Tour says

SPBD to open new branch

Nicki Minaj freed after arrest at Amsterdam airport

India's massive election faces heatwave challenge in penultimate phase

Xavi 'proud and calm' after being sacked by Barcelona

Russian attacks on Kharkiv kill four, injure dozens

Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ wins Palme d’Or, the Cannes Film Festival’s top honor

Voters urged to reject self-serving leaders

Drua aware of Tavatavanawai strength

VanMed clinic opens in Wailevu

Football development for youngsters

Mohammad Rasoulof fled Iran to debut his film in Cannes. ‘I have many more stories to tell,’ he says

Enhanced support measures for cane farmers: Singh

India games arcade fire kills 22

Kiran explains apology ceremony

Sacrifices behind stroke recovery

In restive New Caledonia, Macron sees Pacific power and influence

Gaza ceasefire talks could soon resume but Israel-Hamas war rages on

List of winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

PNG: Survivors of massive landslide desperately seeking help

Man shot dead by police in riot-hit New Caledonia: Media

Rapsody’s brave new album, ‘Please Don’t Cry,’ displays strength through vulnerability

Thousands protest against mass tourism in Spain's Balearic Islands

Widespread discontent over MP salary increase

Plan in place for Drua to shut down hosts

New pathway for rehabilitation process

PSG beat Lyon to win French Cup

Ministry plans repatriation for Fijians stranded in New Caledonia

More dialogue needed to counter suicide cases

Man Utd stun Man City to win FA Cup final

Toulouse beats Leinster in extra time to win sixth European rugby crown

Epic scenes as Mariners complete historic A-League fairytale in extra-time thriller

PSG, Olympique Lyonnais fans clash ahead of Coupe de France final

Rooney appointed manager at Plymouth Argyle

Barcelona beat Lyon 2-0 to win second straight Women's Champions League

Archer takes two wickets as England beat Pakistan

Al-Ain crush Marinos to win Asian Champions League final

Queensland Reds smash Western Force in Brisbane

Rabbitohs unlock their attack to snap six-game losing streak

Ratu Navula and Jasper reign at School 7s competition

Lethal Luai torches Sharks in perfect Origin tune-up

Crusaders stun Blues to keep super plauy-off hopes alive

Naitasiri clinches Farebrother trophy

MPs COVID-19 salary reduction reversed

Moana Pasifika officially end Waratahs' finals hopes

More than 300 buried in Papua New Guinea landslide, local media says

Puleiwai in Hong Kong

Teddy runs hot as Roosters crush Raiders

Iranian director Rasoulof's Cannes film born of tussles with justice system

Newcastle prove too strong for Silktails

Fake recruitment companies under the spotlight

Auckland City FC power their way to 12th OFC Men's Champions League title

Malolo and Namosi secure Skipper spot

Community stigma hinders inmate rehabilitation

Fierce competition ahead for Chess Fiji

Pending compensation cases to be cleared

Black Ferns over power Australia in Pacific four finale

ACS advances to 7s semi-final

Chile arrests firefighter for blaze that killed 137

Alec Baldwin request to drop Rust manslaughter case denied

Families of Uvalde school shooting victims sue Meta, Microsoft, gunmaker

MPs granted ownership of parliamentary gadgets

NGO Coalition condemns salary increase for MPs

Drua spirits high for last two

Executing game plan is crucial: Naisewa

Bonding over Badminton and "Nasi Lemak"

Kodi, star of 'Dog on Trial,' takes home Cannes' top dog prize

After World Court ruling, Palestinians want action not words

Singh apologises to Suva FC players

Race to rescue villagers trapped after deadly landslide

Food bound for Gaza rots in the sun as Egypt's Rafah crossing stays shut

Seven MP’s reject salary increase

AG denies suspension of Puleiwai

Shift of allowance focus to individual MPs

Major salary hikes for MP’s approved

NFP maintains its stance on salary increment

'Black Dog' wins Un Certain Regard competition at Cannes

Gavoka supports FSC’s operation for aviation fuel

Vanua Finance to assist i-Taukei landowners

Naitasiri lass keen to showcase talent

Nasinu Town Council takes ownership of waste management

Sharks overpower Gloucester to win Challenge Cup

Fijiana run rampant over Tonga

Tuwai back, debut for Siqila