Netanyahu rejects recognition of Palestinian state

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly condemned recent moves by world leaders to recognize a Palestinian state, calling it “a reward for terror” following the October 7 attacks.

In a statement, Netanyahu insists a Palestinian state “will not happen” west of the Jordan River, emphasizing his efforts over the years to prevent its creation despite both domestic and international pressure.

He highlights Israel’s expansion of Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria and vows to continue this policy.

Netanyahu says Israel’s response to attempts to establish a Palestinian state will be announced after his return from the United States.

