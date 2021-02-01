Home

Minneapolis police chief says Chauvin violated policy

| @BBCWorld
April 6, 2021 1:21 pm
Chief Arradondo's testimony is rare in a case involving former officers. [Source: BBC]

The police chief of Minneapolis has testified that ex-officer Derek Chauvin violated the agency’s policy on force during the arrest of George Floyd.

The Chief Officer says the way Chauvin restrained Floyd was not in line with training and “certainly not part of our ethics and our values”.

The chief had fired Chauvin and the three other officers involved days after Floyd’s death last May.

Chauvin is on trial for murder and has denied the charges against him.

Footage of Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on African-American Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes last year sparked global protests against racism.

Monday marks the sixth day in Mr Chauvin’s trial, which is expected to last for at least one month.

