Mass layoffs will start if shutdown talks 'going nowhere'

The Trump administration will start mass layoffs of federal workers if President Donald Trump decides negotiations with congressional Democrats to end a partial government shutdown are “absolutely going nowhere,” a senior White House official said on Sunday.

As the shutdown entered its fifth day, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CNN’s “State of the Union” program he still saw a chance that Democrats would back down, averting a costly shutdown and federal employee layoffs that have been threatened by White House budget director Russell Vought.

Later on Sunday, Trump was asked by reporters when the administration would begin laying off federal workers. Trump responded, without elaborating: “It’s taking place right now.”

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget, which has played a key role in Trump’s campaign to sharply scale back the size of the federal government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democrats are demanding a permanent extension of enhanced premium tax credits to help Americans purchase private health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and assurances that the White House will not try to unilaterally cancel spending agreed to in any deal.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has said he is willing to address Democrats’ concerns but that they must first agree to reopen the federal government.

Trump also expressed an interest in the healthcare question while emphasizing Republican interests in reforming the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

