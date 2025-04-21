Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other

[ Source: Reuters ]

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of thousands of attacks that violated the one-day Easter ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin, with the Kremlin saying there was no order to extend the pause in frontline fighting.

Washington said it would welcome an extension of the truce, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated several times Ukraine’s willingness to pause strikes for 30 days in the war.

ut Putin, who sent thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and who ordered on Saturday the halt in all military activity along the front line until midnight Moscow time (2100 GMT) on Sunday, did not give orders to extend it.

“There were no other commands,” Russia’s TASS state news agency cited Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying when asked whether the ceasefire could be prolonged.

While there were no air raid alerts in Ukraine on Sunday, soon after midnight on Monday the Ukrainian air force issued alerts for east and southeast regions of the country, warning of missile and drone strikes.

