Key moments of Trump's impeachment trial

The second day of former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial brought sobering new security footage and police radio audio of the US Capitol insurrection as Democrats sought to connect the violence to Trump’s repeated election fraud claims and his January 6 speech.

“He told them to ‘fight like hell,’ and they brought us hell that day,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, said as he kicked off the House’s presentation.

One security video played by the House impeachment managers showed Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman running as the mob begins to enter the Capitol.

Article continues after advertisement

LW: chief This will show you that ex-president Trump was no innocent by standard

Goodman passes Romney and redirects him from the rioters’ path before continuing to the first floor to respond to the breach and divert the mob from lawmakers.