Israel accuses Iran over deadly oil tanker attack

Israel has accused Iran of being behind an attack on an oil tanker in which two crew members – a British national and a Romanian citizen – were killed.

The MV Mercer Street, operated by the London-based company Zodiac Maritime, was off Oman’s coast in the Arabian Sea when the incident occurred on Thursday.

The company, which belongs to Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer, said it was working to establish what had happened.

Article continues after advertisement

But Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Friday blamed “Iranian terrorism”.

“Iran is not just an Israeli problem,” Mr Lapid said in a statement, adding: “The world must not be silent.”

However, details of the attack on the Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned tanker remain unclear. Iran has not yet commented on the allegations.

The incident appears to be a serious escalation in tensions in the region, and some reports suggest that a drone was involved.