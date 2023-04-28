Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf, U.S. Navy says

[Source: Reuters]

Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman in international waters, the U.S. Navy said, the latest in a series of seizures or attacks on commercial vessels in sensitive Gulf waters since 2019.

Iran’s army said it had seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after it collided with an Iranian boat, injuring several crewmen, Iranian state media reported.

“Two members of the boat’s crew are missing and several were injured due to the collision of the ship with the boat,” an army statement said.

The U.S. Navy identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet. According to Refinitiv ship tracking data, it is a Suezmax crude tanker that had been chartered by oil major Chevron (CVX.N) and had last docked in Kuwait.

Chevron said it is aware of the situation involving the Advantage Sweet and is “in contact with the vessel operator with the hope of resolving this situation as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.