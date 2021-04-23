India COVID surge: Hospitals send SOS as record deaths registered

Indian hospitals say their patients are dying because of a shortage of oxygen as COVID case numbers and deaths set new records for a third day running.

India has recorded nearly a million infections in three days, with 346,786 new cases overnight into Saturday.

At the Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi, 20 people died overnight because of a lack of oxygen, an official said.

The government says it is deploying trains and the air force to transport supplies to hard-hit areas.

The number of deaths across India rose by 2,624 in the 24 hours to Saturday, up from 2,263 on Friday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the situation in India was a “devastating reminder” of what the coronavirus could do.

Earlier this year, the Indian government believed it had beaten the virus. New cases fell to 11,000 by mid-February, vaccines were being exported, and in March the health minister said India was “in the endgame” of the pandemic.

However, since then, a new surge has erupted, driven by the emergence of new variants, as well as mass gatherings, such as the Kumbh Mela festival, where millions of pilgrims gathered earlier this month.