World

India and Pakistan's drone battles mark new arms race

Reuters

May 27, 2025 4:20 pm

[Source: Reuters]

A little after 8:00 pm on May 8, red flares streaked through the night sky over the northern Indian city of Jammu as its air-defence systems opened fire on drones from neighbouring Pakistan.

The Indian and Pakistani militaries have deployed high-end fighter jets, conventional missiles and artillery during decades of clashes, but the four days of fighting in May marked the first time New Delhi and Islamabad utilized unmanned aerial vehicles at scale against each other.

The fighting halted after the U.S. announced it brokered a ceasefire but the South Asian powers, which spent more than $96 billion on defence last year, are now locked in a drones arms race, according to Reuters’ interviews with 15 people, including security officials, industry executives and analysts in the two countries.

Article continues after advertisement

Two of them said they expect increased use of UAVs by the nuclear-armed neighbours because small-scale drone attacks can strike targets without risking personnel or provoking uncontrollable escalation.

India plans to invest heavily in local industry and could spend as much as $470 million on UAVs over the next 12 to 24 months, roughly three times pre-conflict levels, said Smit Shah of Drone Federation India, which represents over 550 companies and regularly interacts with the government.

The previously unreported forecast, which came as India this month approved roughly $4.6 billion in emergency military procurement funds, was corroborated by two other industry executives. The Indian military plans to use some of that additional funding on combat and surveillance drones, according to two Indian officials familiar with the matter.

Defence procurement in India tends to involve years of bureaucratic processes but officials are now calling drone makers in for trials and demonstrations at an unprecedented pace, said Vishal Saxena, a vice president at Indian UAV firm ideaForge Technology (IDEF.NS).

The Pakistan Air Force, meanwhile, is pushing to acquire more UAVs as it seeks to avoid risking its high-end aircraft, said a Pakistani source familiar with the matter.

Pakistan and India both deployed cutting-edge generation 4.5 fighter jets during the latest clashes but cash-strapped Islamabad only has about 20 high-end Chinese-made J-10 fighters compared to the three dozen Rafales that Delhi can muster.

Pakistan is likely to build on existing relationships to intensify collaboration with China and Turkey to advance domestic drone research and production capabilities, said Oishee Majumdar of defence intelligence firm Janes.

Islamabad is relying on a collaboration between Pakistan’s National Aerospace Science and Technology Park and Turkish defence contractor Baykar that locally assembles the YIHA-III drone, the Pakistani source said, adding a unit could be produced domestically in between two to three days.

Pakistan’s military declined to respond to Reuters’ questions.

The Indian defence ministry and Baykar did not return requests for comment.

India and Pakistan “appear to view drone strikes as a way to apply military pressure without immediately provoking large-scale escalation,” said King’s College London political scientist Walter Ladwig III.

“UAVs allow leaders to demonstrate resolve, achieve visible effects, and manage domestic expectations — all without exposing expensive aircraft or pilots to danger,” he added.

But such skirmishes are not entirely risk-free, and Ladwig noted that countries could also send UAVs to attack contested or densely populated areas where they might not previously have used manned platforms.

DRONE SWARMS AND VINTAGE GUNS

The fighting in May, which was the fiercest in this century between the neighbours, came after an April 22 militant attack in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly Indian tourists.

Delhi blamed the killings on “terrorists” backed by Islamabad, which denied the charge. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed revenge and Delhi on May 7 launched air strikes on what it described as “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan.

The next night, Pakistan sent hordes of drones along a 1,700-kilometer (772-mile) front with India, with between 300 and 400 of them pushing in along 36 locations to probe Indian air defences, Indian officials have said.

Pakistan depended on Turkish-origin YIHA-III and Asisguard Songar drones, as well as the Shahpar-II UAV produced domestically by the state-owned Global Industrial & Defence Solutions conglomerate, according to two Pakistani sources.

But much of this drone deployment was cut down by Cold War-era Indian anti-aircraft guns that were rigged to modern military radar and communication networks developed by state-run Bharat Electronics (BAJE.NS), according to two Indian officials.

A Pakistan source denied that large numbers of its drones were shot down on May 8, but India did not appear to sustain significant damage from that drone raid.

India’s use of the anti-aircraft guns, which had not been designed for anti-drone-warfare, turned out to be surprisingly effective, said retired Indian Brig.

Anshuman Narang, now an UAV expert at Delhi’s Centre for Joint Warfare Studies.
“Ten times better than what I’d expected,” he said.

India also sent Israeli HAROP, Polish WARMATE and domestically-produced UAVs into Pakistani airspace, according to one Indian and two Pakistan sources.

Some of them were also used for precision attacks on what two Indian officials described as military and militant infrastructure.

The two Pakistani security sources confirmed that India deployed a large number of the HAROPs – a long-range loitering munition drone manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries. Such UAVs, also known as suicide drones, stay over a target before crashing down and detonating on impact.

Pakistan set up decoy radars in some areas to draw in the HAROPs, or waited for their flight time to come towards its end, so that they fell below 3,000 feet and could be shot down, a third Pakistani source said.

Both sides claim to have notched victories in their use of UAVs.

India successfully targeted infrastructure within Pakistan with minimal risk to personnel or major platforms, said KCL’s Ladwig.

For Pakistan’s military, which claimed to have struck Indian defence facilities with UAVs, drone attacks allow it to signal action while drawing less international scrutiny than conventional methods, he noted.

CHEAP BUT WITH AN ACHILLES HEEL

Despite the loss of many drones, both sides are doubling down.

“We’re talking about relatively cheap technology,” said Washington-based South Asia expert Michael Kugelman. “And while UAVs don’t have the shock and awe effect of missiles and fighter jets, they can still convey a sense of power and purpose for those that launch them.”

Indian defence planners are likely to expand domestic development of loitering munitions UAVs, according to an Indian security source and Sameer Joshi of Indian UAV maker NewSpace, which is deepening its research and development on such drones.

“Their ability to loiter, evade detection, and strike with precision marked a shift toward high-value, low-cost warfare with mass produced drones,” said Joshi, whose firm supplies the Indian military.

And firms like ideaForge, which has supplied over 2,000 UAVs to the Indian security forces, are also investing on enhancing the ability of its drones to be less vulnerable to electronic warfare, said Saxena.

Another vulnerability that is harder to address is the Indian drone program’s reliance on hard-to-replace components from China, an established military partner of Pakistan, four Indian dronemakers and officials said.

India continues to depend on China-made magnets and lithium for UAV batteries, said Drone Federation India’s Shah.

“Weaponization of the supply chain is also an issue,” said ideaForge’s Saxena on the possibility of Beijing shutting the tap on components in certain situations.

For instance, Chinese restrictions on the sale of drones and components to Ukraine have weakened Kyiv’s ability to produce critical combat drones, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies think-tank.

A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry said in response to Reuters’ questions that Beijing has always implemented export controls on dual-use items in accordance with domestic laws and regulations as well as its international obligations.

“Diversification of supply chain is a medium to long term problem,” said Shah. “You can’t solve it in short term.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Ministry urges early HIV testing

Termite infestation sparks concern

One injured in the Dreketilailai bus incident

UniFiji kicks off International Health Conference

Applications open for Business Excellence Awards

Fiji records new meningococcal cases, child dies

ANZ calls for stronger cyber defenses

Cybersecurity key to Fiji’s ICT growth

Children must embrace Ratu Sukuna’s legacy, says Tui Macuata

Feasibility study to guide future of Provincial Education

Samoa set for election after Fiame's budget fails

Cawanibuka appointed GM of Fiji Rugby High Performance

India and Pakistan's drone battles mark new arms race

Ex-cabinet minister wants Israel sanctions over Gaza

Iran says it could survive if US nuclear talks end without a deal

Protests grip Bangladesh as pressure mounts

Mini Games prep on track

Baby Flying Fijians ready to defend title

Palestinians to raise flag at WHO for the first time

Delta tigers tighten defense for Fiji FACT

Billie Eilish takes top prizes at American Music Awards

Sinner tames Rinderknech at French Open

Milan appoint Tare as new sporting director

Gaza aid plan makes faltering start

Vatunisolo balances studies and training

King Charles lands in Canada in show of support

Teachers raise key concerns with Education Minister

Fiji backs global call for updated WHO study

Ministry steps up dengue response

Starlink internet project commissioned in Kubulau

President backs tourism project in Vanua Levu

Hamas agrees to Gaza proposal, Israel dismisses it

Man detained after car hits fans at Liverpool parade

'Lilo & Stitch,' 'Mission: Impossible' boost movie box office to record

Trump says Putin has 'gone absolutely CRAZY'

We planted a few good seeds this year:Togiatama

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics backs Athletics Fiji

Frustration mounts over wastewater discharge in Nadi

Labasa gears up for Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations

Khan takes on vice president role at Fiji FA

USP Council to begin search for new VC and president

Sabha urges school-based moral education

Fijians urged to make wise choices

Ministry strengthens monitoring and enforcement

Chelsea captain Bright withdraws from England squad

Fiji successfully hosts first mega cruise liner turnaround

Tourism Fiji NZ wraps landmark campaign

Israeli strike kills dozens

Basketball Fiji gears up for Mini Games

OpenAI to open office in Seoul amid growing demand for ChatGPT

Veterans return for Oceania Women’s rugby

Credit crunch stalls farm growth

Bail denied for FRCS official in drug case

USP Council to begin search for new VC and president

Maritime safety boosted by Japan aid

Argentina, Tunisia and Belgium for Fiji U17

Talks on direct flight to China in final stages

Singer Demi Lovato ties the knot in high fashion

Injury scare for Crichton and Blues

21 graduates receive $5K start-up funding

Training graduates for workforce

King Charles heads to Canada in show of support for realm eyed by Trump

Lion One blames error for river contamination

FCLC ready for Farmers Economic Summit

VONU & MES champion turtle conservation

Australia airdrops supplies to farmers stranded by floods

New solar options for Fijian homes and businesses

Survivors fear judgment: Dr Vaniqi

Tuifagalele highlights size gap in pathway to international rugby

US wants to make tanks, not T-shirts

Push to power up police posts

John Mulaney's response to speculations on ‘SNL’ succession plan

Sabha condemns rise in domestic violence

Loganimasi thankful for opportunity

No more easy bets in football

Cruise tourism sees strong future bookings

Sabalenka sets the stage at French Open

TAF prioritizes staff training

Israel strikes Gaza school housing people, 20 killed

Jafar Panahi wins Palme d’Or for ‘It Was Just an Accident’

Man arrested for allegedly trying to firebomb US embassy

Increase in cyber threat raises concern

Bainivalu acts on community appeals in Ra

Kermit tells University of Maryland graduates to ‘leap together’

School bus attack caught in tensions between Pakistan and India

Israeli strikes kill 30 in Gaza

'US silence' over Russian attacks encourages Putin

Teen HIV cases spike 45-fold

Cawanibuka to leave Drua

FRCS officer charged in meth import case

Big plans for Junior Bati

Male voices needed against violence: Qereqeretabua

Liverpool end victorious season with 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

Rabuka warns civil servants

Efforts underway to improve sugarcane transport efficiency

Brentford held 1-1 at Wolves

Village plans key to unlocking government support

Semenyo double ensures strong finish for Bournemouth

Arsenal win 2-1 to hand Southampton record 30th Premier League defeat

Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle secure Champions League spots

West Ham end with win at Ipswich

Brighton spoil Spurs' party with 4-1 win

New baking gear to expand village bakery production

Coral reef conservation takes center stage

Resort adopts full recycling program

Russia launches war's largest air attack on Ukraine, kills at least 12 people

Call to stop HIV spread through breastfeeding

Natave to join English club

Hammer is fine says Maroons

Britain's Draper a big threat at French Open, says McEnroe

Red tape and costs strain tourism sector

Support grows for faith-led reforms

Rory McIlroy to skip Memorial Tournament

Nama Fiji calls for smarter branding

Wellness walk targets rural health access

Diary of a Gazan family's descent toward starvation

Victim-3 unlikely to testify in Diddy federal trial, source says

Jackson backs players

Bati’s Donoghoe may be fined for dangerous tackle

PM flags repairs for Rotuma port and roads

Amorim to give Man Utd fans 'apology' for poor season

Sophie Turner shows support for ex-Joe Jonas's album

PSH CEO pushes for tax breaks to grow medical tourism

India pick Gill over Bumrah as test captain before England tour

Police push for action to protect economy

Innovation key to saving Fiji farms

Arson suspected as power outage hits Cannes festival

Mayanavanua’s Saints fall in Champions Cup final

Trump rips DEI policies in rally-style speech

Nasilasila and Fisher named best players for 25' award

iTaukei culture at risk, warns Rabuka

Workplace stress tied to poor lifestyle

Salah is Premier League’s best

Ditoka pushes community-led solutions

FijiCare plans advanced cardiac facility

Djokovic wins 100th ATP singles title

Chiefs crush Moana Pasifika as Super Rugby playoff race heats up

UN says more food needed in Gaza

Trump threatens new tariffs on European Union and Apple

Doctors urged to spot hidden signs of abuse

Khan grateful to represent Fiji U20 again

Government questions immunity clauses

Ravunawa pushes for tech support in Geneva

Miley Cyrus explains the medical condition behind her raspy voice

Tigers too strong for Silktails at home

Fiji joins global coffee market

Community efforts lead conservation fight

Australia begins clean-up after floods kill 5

Pacers fend off Knicks, go home up 2-0 in East finals

England dominate Zimbabwe after Bennett's record century

US, Iran teams meet for two hours in Rome

Brazil state says it rules out bird flu

‘Grandpa Robbers’ sentenced in Kim Kardashian heist, but set free

US top diplomat in Havana promises more sanctions

Basketball eases financial load ahead of Mini Games

Doctor training under the microscope

New plan targets youth drug abuse

Junior Bati beats Tongan Schoolboys

Cokanasiga and Bath wins European Challenge Cup

Judge temporarily blocks Trump admin

Government banks on business to drive recovery

School opens new classrooms

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after win over Cagliari

Shaken Jewish community looks to bolster security

Joel cancels upcoming tour due to neurological disorder

US issues orders easing Syria sanctions

Russia to present peace accord draft after prisoner exchange

Poachers threaten Fiji’s reefs

Support will boost us :Shah

Reece break Super Rugby’s all time try scoring record

Ministry bets on tech to lift yields

Fierce battle for Fiji FA President’s cup

Outsource Fiji pushes for reform and growth

Djokovic reaches Geneva Open final with 100th title in sight

Lautoka face pre-FACT turmoil amidst financial woes

Second police officer denied bail in 4kg meth case

Plane crash kills 2 in San Diego neighborhood

Brazil updates trade ban list after bird flu outbreak

New Drua Signing : Joji Nasova

Vosarogo assures no forced acquisition

PSH Foundation commended for expanding access to life-saving care

Give us a year says GCC Chair

Ravusese ready for tough challenge from Tonga U18

New equipment to boost fishing operations

Raising funds for Mini Games a challenge

Addressing domestic violence through story telling

Fiji Paralympics secures wheelchairs for new rugby program

Djokovic within two wins of 100th title as he turns 38

Salman Khan, possible new host of Kaun Banega Crorepati

EU brands four countries as 'high risk' under deforestation law

Tonga Business Mission sparks $2m in deals

SPX revives annual awards

US farm agency cancels food aid for children in poor countries

Inaugural launch of Terra Asia Project in Fiji

Senator questions Spotify on podcasts promoting drug sales

Police shut down All-American Rejects backyard gig

Iran warns Israel, US against attack on nuclear sites

Death toll in Australia floods rises to four, tens of thousands stranded

Modi says Pakistan will not get water from Indian-controlled rivers

Green to invite ten parties, GCC not included