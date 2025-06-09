Times of India

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit India next week, marking a fresh attempt to resolve ongoing border disputes.

High-level talks are planned with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

These talks will occur under the long-standing Special Representatives mechanism.

This visit follows repeated standoffs along the Line of Actual Control.

It reflects both nations’ desire to stabilize relations.

Elsewhere in the conflict zone of Ukraine, a Ukrainian sniper has reportedly broken a world record.

The sniper made a 2.5-mile kill shot that eliminated two Russian soldiers using a single bullet.

The feat was conducted by the elite “Ghost” sniper unit.

It demonstrates how modern warfare is evolving through advanced technology.

This includes AI-assisted targeting and drone surveillance.

