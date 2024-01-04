World

How Japan Airlines crew led 367 passengers to safety from a burning plane

Reuters

January 4, 2024 11:28 am

[Source: Reuters]

From the moment a Japan Airlines passenger jet collided with a smaller plane on a runway in Tokyo on Tuesday, it took crew 18 minutes to get all 367 travellers off the plane and safely accounted for.

Reconstructing the scene based on crew accounts, officials at Japan’s second-biggest airline on Wednesday said crew followed emergency procedures in textbook fashion, starting with the first rule: panic control.

As soon as the Airbus A350 wide-body jet came to a stop, cabin attendants called out to passengers to remain calm as bright-orange flames engulfed large areas of the plane and smoke quickly filled the cabin.

Article continues after advertisement

The crew quickly sized up the situation with visual checks of the exterior and decided which of the eight emergency exits were safe for use.

They then used short, direct commands, as they are trained to do, such as “leave your luggage” and “not this door”, officials said.

Some passengers interviewed at the airport late on Tuesday credited the swift evacuation drill with saving their lives.

“I heard an explosion about 10 minutes after everyone and I got off the plane,” said 28-year-old Tsubasa Sawada. “I can only say it was a miracle, we could have died if we were late.”

Simplified procedures envisaged for foreign workers entry

Road users urged to be vigilant

Minister vows military strengthening

FWCC refers 11 complaints to police

Solesolevaki framework to assist villages

Fiji fears losing teachers to overseas opportunities

Jaduram unveils plans for town beautification

67 percent pass rate for Year 8

AG tackles vacant positions

Permanent secretaries urged to follow proper guidelines

Ministry works on strengthening birth registration

How Japan Airlines crew led 367 passengers to safety from a burning plane

Multiple US statehouses evacuated after apparent hoax threats

Nigel Khan to coach Suva as Cava and Rabo join panel

Girona snatch late win over Atletico to keep pace with leaders Real

Coco Jones talks earning Grammy nods, overcoming obstacles after Disney fame, Hollywood’s pay equity

Woman in Robert Doisneau’s Paris kiss photo dies aged 93

More than 100 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near tomb of Iranian Guards' Soleimani

Rudiger earns leaders Real Madrid narrow win against Mallorca

Serious soul-searching for Fiji: Serevi

Silktails first trial match to be confirmed

I'll be okay, says Djokovic amid injury

South Africa captain Elgar has no regrets after crazy day v India

McIlroy says he was too judgmental of LIV golfers

FWCC highlights plans for this year

Expatriate Judge contracts under review

FCCC urges receipt vigilance

Lautoka wharf restaurants enjoying good sales

S.Korea opposition leader in ICU after knife attack amid calls for stronger security

Runway safety concerns in focus as Japan probes Tokyo crash

Now in public domain, early Mickey Mouse will star in horror movies

Countdown to Coral Coast 7s begins

$30m bypass road planned for Labasa Town

December food prices cushion impact

Silktails expect a tough 12 home games

Ana Ofelia Murguía, voice of Mama Coco in Disney's 'Coco,' dies

Man found dead at US airport after climbing inside jet engine

Rewa’s season to start with play-off

New music recording studio for Fiji

Luai to depart at end of season

Prioritizing male advocacy programs: Ali

Queensland man's home 'taken away in a flash' as flooding rages

Experienced Black Caps side named for Pakistan T20 series

Hilda Heine becomes Marshall Islands newly elected president

Zeenat Aman encounters mural of herself at Mumbai airport

Israeli drone kills Hamas deputy leader in Beirut -Lebanese, Palestinian sources

Martinez era begins at Boca Juniors

Rumours of Wake Up Sid sequel

PSC completes investigation; PM to make decision

China breaks heat records in 2023

Huge role stepping up says Drua rookie

Government aims to reduce teacher-student ratios

Ministry receives more than 200,000 applications

Nayacalevu on the hunt for new club

Civil aviation to embrace sustainability

FCCC to investigate Hindu Deity branding

Stallions work on rebuilding for 2024

High demand for midwifery services

Karan Johar calls Animal "Best Film" of 2023

Russia pounds Ukraine's two biggest cities in new wave of attacks

Spanish soccer player Hermoso testifies about Rubiales World Cup kiss

Muanivatu tribe acknowledges Ministry assistance

Birmingham City sack manager Rooney amid winless run

The 1972 Andes plane crash story has been told many times. ‘Society of the Snow’ is something new

Harvard President Gay resigns after rocky testimony, plagiarism allegations

Mata set to feature for Bristol Bears

‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay’s husband, Bryan Abasolo, files for divorce

West Ham held to drab 0-0 draw by Brighton

Five dead after JAL airliner crashes into quake aid plane at Tokyo airport

Thailand, China to waive visas for each other's citizens from March

Self-medication remains a challenge

Nothing like playing at home: Kuruvoli

Fiji to become the Pacific's sporting hub

Change of navigator at the Fiji Maritime Academy

Women entrepreneurs drive economic development

Nadal happy to overcome fear after surgery

Internet plays a huge role in the music industry

South Africa defend weakened test squad for NZ series

Retailers’ hopeful as Labasa’s nightlife flourishes

Help is available

ASP Drotini leaving for UN Mission

Sabha condemns offensive ginger beer label

People expected immediate change: Ditoka

Renowned Bollywood composer in Fiji

The best and worst goodbyes of 2023

Bangladesh opposition on the run despite not contesting vote

Dolly Parton sings ‘I will always love you’ to dying fan

Russian drones hit sites linked to Ukrainian nationalists

Ministry works with WHO to monitor COVID VOI

Drua's training to intensify

FWCC reports slump in domestic violence cases

Muriyalo breaks barriers

Surge in child tooth issues

Ken Jennings opens up about Mayim Bialik’s ‘Jeopardy!’ exit

Japan in 'battle against time' to rescue New Year's Day quake survivors

Fiji to be the maritime hub of the region: Cawaki

Labasa businesses urged to step-up

Huge infrastructure upgrades for Port Denarau this year

PSG sign Brazilian defender Beraldo on a five-year deal

Tom Wilkinson, star of ‘The Full Monty’ has died

South Korea opposition chief stabbed in neck

Israel's Supreme Court strikes down disputed law

2023 was the year of the mic-drop cameo at the movies

Pope denounces continuing crackdown on Church in Nicaragua

Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ is only semi-sweet

Concerns over managing street begging

Saukuru pleased with past year's achievements

Police look for missing Talei

FCOSS pushes for family strengthening initiatives

Free entry for Coral Coast 7s

Violent tendencies reported: Singh

Promising yachting year for Port Denarau

Chris Harrison is ‘grateful’ for breakup with the ‘Bachelor’ franchise

LTA warns public of impersonation scams

Free trade agreement between Nicaragua and China begins

Merger talks between PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's PIF to continue in 2024

Child injured during New Year's celebration

Nikki Reed describes her busy farm life with Ian Somerhalder

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia is suffering major losses

Police seeks help to reunite Wati with family

United's Van de Beek loaned to Frankfurt for rest of season

Navuso Village declared fire safe

At least five dead after huge earthquake rocks Japan on New Year's Day

Taylor Swift’s Chiefs jacket has Swifties even happier

Salah scores twice as league-leading Liverpool beat Newcastle 4-2

Family braces for the worst-case scenario

US Navy ending aircraft carrier's Middle East deployment

Court overwhelmed on New Year’s Day

Former PM criticizes coalition government

Jeremy Renner almost died last New Year’s Day

Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase

Thousands in shelters overnight after Japan quake

PM optimistic about 2024, minimum wage rate review soon

World Cup exposure vital for Fiji's Hockey growth: Nawaqakuta

Make wise enrollment choices: Kuruleca

New tourney to be introduced by Netball Fiji

Powerful quake rocks Japan, nearly 100,000 residents ordered to evacuate

Concerns over workers grievances

I am not scared of retirement: Nadal

Night vendors hopeful for better operation

Elgar looking to bow out on top

ICT sector to benefit from comprehensive digital strategy

900 teachers on overseas leave

Deo emphasizes citizens’ role in waste management

Netball Fiji to improve from 2023

Xi, Biden exchange congratulations on 45 years of diplomatic ties

The boys are ready: Waqa

Violent confrontation in Lami lands officers in hospital

Murder accused denied bail

New mother Osaka makes winning return in Brisbane

Five blessings overnight

Arsenal miss out on top spot

Use of AI a concern: Archbishop

Increased demand for medical scans

US sinks 3 ships, kills 10 after Houthi Red Sea attack

Fans can catch rugby legends at Coral Coast 7s

Krishna bags highest points for Match week 12

Warner retires from one-dayers as well as tests

Stanford's 3-point barrage overpowers No. 4 Arizona 100-82

Rabuka aware of infrastructure criticism

1,700 teachers await transfer outcomes

“Juvou ni Yakuilau” is among Bula FM's top 3 songs

Kamikamica champions entrepreneurship growth

Suva welcomes 2024 with vigor

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announces surprise abdication on live TV

Rabuka invites every Fijian to shape the nation's story

Waqa blessed to don Drua jumper

Over $41 million to be paid in back to school assistance

Singh slowly shifts focus to his life after boxing

Israel seeks full control of Gaza-Egypt border, Netanyahu says

Tottenham end Bournemouth hot streak

Fulham fight back to beat Arsenal

Djokovic delivers as Serbia beat China in United Cup

Fiji's High Commissioner to PNG passes on

Baby Kulas is Fiji FA’s highlight for 2023

Only 80 families helped amidst 1,000 applications

MSAF negotiates management of local jetties

US appeals court allows California to bar guns in most public places

More turnout for chess in 2023

Villarreal re-sign former Man Utd defender Bailly on free transfer

Fijians set sights on fresh starts and opportunities

Sunday vendors cash in on Sunday

NZ beat Bangladesh in rain-hit final T20 to level series

Russia says 20 dead after 'indiscriminate' Ukrainian strikes on Belgorod

McDonald's Malaysia sues Israel boycott movement for $1 million in damages

Saukuru applauds sporting bodies

Ministry grapples with teacher indiscipline issues

Airport Departure Tax jumps to $140

Syme excited to feature in Coral Coast 7s

Fiji looks to modernize Cervical Cancer screening methods

LeBron questionable for Wolves game due to non-COVID illness

Lloris leaves Spurs to join MLS club LAFC

Developers should be risk-informed: Dr Sivendra

Fiji born woman creates history

Burundi's president says gay people should be stoned

Massive waves on California coast cause flooding

Speight will go through the same system: PM

Players ready to make Kadavu proud

MSAF officer heavy presence at all ports

Once in a lifetime opportunity for Fiji Hockey