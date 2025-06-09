Hamas readies for Gaza talks that US hopes will halt war, free hostages

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Hamas officials arrived in Egypt on Sunday ahead of talks with Israel that the U.S. hopes will lead to a halt in fighting and the freeing of hostages in Gaza, with Washington’s top diplomat saying the next days are critical.

Israeli negotiators led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will travel to Egypt on Monday for negotiations in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh about the release of hostages, part of President Donald Trump’s plan to end the nearly two-year Gaza war.

A Hamas delegation, led by the group’s exiled Gaza chief, Khalil Al-Hayya, landed in Egypt late Sunday to join representatives of the United States and Qatar for talks over the implementation of the most advanced effort yet to halt the conflict.

It was the first visit by Hayya to Egypt since he survived an Israeli strike in Doha, the Qatari capital, last month.

Trump has promoted a 20-point plan aimed at ending the fighting in Gaza, securing the release of remaining hostages, and defining the territory’s future. Israel and Hamas both have agreed to parts of the plan.

Hamas on Friday accepted the hostage release and several other elements but sidestepped the plan’s most contentious points, including calls for the group’s disarmament — which it has long rejected.

Trump welcomed Hamas’ response, saying he believed Hamas had showed it was “ready for a lasting PEACE.” He told Israel to stop bombing Gaza immediately, but its attacks on the enclave have continued.

Hamas left some issues up for further negotiation at the talks in Egypt.

