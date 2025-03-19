Five charged in European Parliament Huawei bribery probe

[Source: Reuters]

The Belgian prosecutor’s office said that it has charged five people in connection with a bribery investigation in the European Parliament allegedly linked to China’s Huawei (HWT.UL).

The five were detained last week.

Four have now been arrested and charged with active corruption and involvement in a criminal organization, while a fifth faces money laundering charges and has been released conditionally.

The prosecutor’s officer did not disclose the names of those involved or give information that could identify them.

It said new searches had taken place on Monday, this time at European Parliament offices.

The European Parliament did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Huawei said last week it took the allegations seriously.

“Huawei has a zero tolerance policy towards corruption or other wrongdoing, and we are committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations at all times,” it said.

The prosecutors have said the alleged corruption took place “very discreetly” since 2021 under the guise of commercial lobbying and involved payments for taking certain political stances or excessive gifts such as food and travel expenses or regular invitations to football matches.

