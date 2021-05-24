Home

First COVID case among foreign teams at Tokyo Games

| @BBCWorld
June 21, 2021 4:26 am

A member of Uganda’s Olympic squad has become the first to test positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Japan for the competition due to start on 23 July.

The event was postponed last year, but is now going ahead despite a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases in Japan.

Uganda is also experiencing a surge in cases, which forced the government to tighten lockdown measures on Friday.

The unnamed Ugandan was part of a nine-member squad who had all been fully vaccinated, reports said.

The group – who included boxers, coaches, and officials – had also tested negative before leaving Uganda.

However, one of them tested positive on arrival at Tokyo’s Narita airport on Saturday, and was quarantined at a government-designated facility, Japanese officials were quoted by local media as saying.

The rest of the squad left by chartered bus for Osaka, in western Japan, where they are to train ahead of the Games.

The Ugandans were the second group of foreign athletes to arrive for training ahead of the competition. The Australian women’s softball squad arrived on 1 June.

Foreign spectators have been banned from the Olympics. A decision is expected to be taken on Monday on whether to allow domestic spectators.

