FBI chief Patel says 'no credible information' others involved in Epstein crimes

FBI Director Kash Patel told a U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday there was no credible information that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women and underage girls to anyone but himself, seeking to defuse criticism of the Trump administration’s move to end its review of the case.

Patel’s disclosure about the late financier and convicted sex offender came as he angrily pushed back on questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee about his handling of the investigation into the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the firings of veteran officials who have claimed they were removed for political reasons.

Patel told senators the FBI’s investigative files on Epstein were limited because a U.S. attorney in Florida improperly narrowed the scope of an investigation into Epstein two decades ago.

The Justice Department’s July decision not to release additional material enraged many of President Donald Trump’s hardline supporters, who expected his administration to reveal connections between Epstein, who died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, and other wealthy and powerful people.

Patel testified as critics, including some Trump allies, have questioned his leadership of the most prominent U.S. law enforcement agency. Patel offered a broad defense of his tenure, touting what he said was an increase in FBI arrests for violent crime and seizures of illegal guns.

Patel drew scrutiny from current and former U.S. officials after inaccurately posting on social media on Wednesday that the person responsible for the shooting of Kirk, an important leader of the young conservative movement, was in custody. The FBI later clarified that at that point two people had been questioned and released.

The actual suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was not arrested until Thursday night. The initial post sparked confusion at a moment of soaring political tensions in the U.S.

Trump publicly defended Patel’s handling of the probe.

Patel has pushed to align the FBI, which has traditionally sought to insulate its investigations from political influence, more closely with Trump and his agenda. The FBI during Trump’s second term has removed scores of senior officials, including those with deep experience countering national security threats.

