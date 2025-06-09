Explainer: Britain's Prince Andrew and the sex scandal he cannot shrug off

Britain's Prince Andrew [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Britain’s Prince Andrew faced renewed scrutiny on Tuesday after the release of a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent accusers of the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which detailed new allegations about the royal.

Andrew, 65, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth and King Charles’ younger brother, has always denied accusations made by Giuffre, who died by suicide in April.

In her memoir “Nobody’s Girl”, Giuffre wrote that when she was a teenager she had been forced to have sex with Andrew, the eighth-in-line to the British throne, on three occasions at the behest of Epstein, including one occasion which she described as an “orgy”.

One of the occasions took place at the London home of Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell who she says facilitated her introduction to Andrew.

The memoir says Andrew correctly guessed Giuffre’s age – 17 – when they first met, and includes details of encounters in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private island. In her book, Giuffre said “entitled” Andrew believed it was his birthright to have sex with her.

Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 in prison while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges, was jailed in 2008 for child sex offences. Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 of sex trafficking by helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls and later sentenced to 20 years in prison.

