Early prizes go to Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish

Beyoncé has picked up her 25th and 26th Grammy Awards, as “music’s biggest night” kicks off in Los Angeles.

The star won best music video for Brown Skin Girl and best rap performance for her duet with Megan Thee Stallion, Savage (Remix).

Billie Eilish, who dominated last year’s awards, also won a prize for her Bond theme, No Time To Die.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain On Me became the first female duet to win best the best pop duo category.

The stars beat Korean pop group BTS into the prize.

The seven-piece boyband had hoped to be the first K-Pop act to win a Grammy with their hit single, Dynamite.