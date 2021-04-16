Home

Delhi announces lockdown as India's cases surge

BBC
April 20, 2021 7:22 am

India’s capital, Delhi, has announced a week-long lockdown.

This after a record spike in cases overwhelmed the city’s healthcare system.

Government offices and essential services, such as hospitals, pharmacies and grocers, will be open during the lockdown, which starts on Monday night.

The city had imposed a weekend curfew, but reported its highest single-day spike so far on Sunday – 24,462 cases.

India has been reeling from a deadly second wave since the start of April.

 

