Debby, now a tropical storm, soaks northern Florida

[Source: Reuters]

Tropical Storm Debby drenched northern Florida on Monday and killed at least six people as the downgraded hurricane churned toward Georgia and the Carolinas, threatening a week of torrential downpours and flooding across the region.

The slow-moving storm plowed into Florida’s Gulf Coast around 7 a.m. (1100 GMT) on Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, making landfall near Steinhatchee about 70 miles (115 km) southeast of Tallahassee, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm carried hurricane-force winds of up to 80 mph (130 kph) when it struck in the Big Bend region – where the state’s Panhandle meets its main north-south Peninsula – but speeds ebbed as Debby pushed over land.

Trees felled in the storm killed a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy in Levy County, officials and law enforcement said.

Others killed in the storm included a truck driver who lost control of an 18-wheeler on Interstate 75 and went into the Tampa Bypass Canal, and a 38-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son whose SUV crashed in Dixie County north of Tampa in stormy weather, according to law enforcement.

Roughly 240,000 customers were without power in Florida, according to Poweroutage.us, and flight trackers showed hundreds of flights originating from and heading to Florida airports were canceled on Monday.

The hurricane center said Debby would cross Georgia and move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean by Tuesday night, then re-strengthen and make a second landfall, probably in South Carolina near Charleston.

The storm was near the Florida-Georgia border by early evening on Monday, about 30 miles southeast of Valdosta, Georgia, and crawling at 6 mph northeast with sustained winds of 50 mph, the hurricane center said.

The center forecast “catastrophic flooding,” with some areas along the Atlantic coast receiving 20 to 30 inches (76 cm) of rain by Friday morning.

The governors of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina declared states of emergency in anticipation of Debby’s damage.

By late afternoon on Monday, Debby had already dumped eight to 16 inches of rain in some parts of central Florida, according to local weather reports.

“This is going to be an event that is going to be probably here for the next five to seven days, maybe as long as 10 days, depending on how much rainfall we get,” said Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Officials in Georgia and South Carolina braced for flooding.

“It may be the most water we’ve seen in a long while,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said at a briefing. “There may be flooding in areas that never flooded in the past.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the city could expect a “once in a thousand year” rain event.

“This will literally create islands in the city,” Johnson said.