Death toll in Dominican Republic nightclub tragedy tops 200 as burials begin

A drone view shows people following hearses in the aftermath of the Jet Set nightclub roof collapse, in Haina, Dominican Republic [Source: Reuters]

A roof collapse at a concert in a popular nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic has killed at least 221 people, authorities said on Thursday, with recovery efforts set to wrap up as families mourn the dead.

Politicians, athletes and other prominent local figures had gathered at the Jet Set club in Santo Domingo earlier this week for a concert by merengue singer Rubby Perez.

The event turned tragic when the roof suddenly collapsed after midnight Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Emergency crews were on site sorting through the rubble with heavy machinery early on Thursday, on what Juan Manuel Mendez, head of the country’s emergency operations center (COE), said would be the last day of rescue and recovery efforts.

Emergency teams pulled nearly 200 survivors from the building on Tuesday. Rescue workers were not expecting to find more on Thursday.

Still, families of those missing waited outside the wreckage of the club, embracing each other.

Perez, the singer, was among those killed in the crush.

President Luis Abinader attended his funeral on Thursday, with a public memorial service for him set to follow later in the day.

Pitcher Octavio Dotel and slugger Tony Blanco, both former Major League Baseball players, were also killed.

The government said late on Wednesday that, once recovery efforts wrapped up, they would launch an investigation into the cause of the roof collapse.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.