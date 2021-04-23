Day of mourning after dozens killed at Jewish festival

A national day of mourning is being held in Israel after a crush at a Jewish festival early on Friday that killed 45 men and boys.

Some 150 people were injured at the Lag B’Omer festival, near Mount Meron in northern Israel, when they became trapped in an overcrowded passageway.

Up to 100,000 mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews were present at the gathering.

All of the victims have now been identified. There are 12 teenagers and children among them.

Flags on all public buildings have been lowered to half-mast, and concerts and sports events postponed.