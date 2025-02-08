Countries vow 'unwavering' support for ICC, as Trump hits it with sanctions

[ Source : Reuters ]

Dozens of countries have expressed “unwavering support” for the International Criminal Court (ICC) after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on its staff.

A majority of member states, including the UK, Germany and France, say that ICC was “a vital pillar of the international justice system”.

Trump announced the sanctions after hosting Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – the first foreign leader to visit him since returning to power.

Last year, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza – which Israel denies – as well as a Hamas commander. The US has condemned the court’s “shameful moral equivalency” between Israel and Hamas.