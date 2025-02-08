Coast Guard finds missing Alaska plane; 3 bodies of 10 on board recovered

[ Source : Reuters ]

The U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska on Friday found the wreckage of a small plane that suddenly lost altitude on Thursday and went missing with 10 people on board, recovering three of the bodies.

“The remaining 7 people are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane,” the Coast Guard said on X.

The wreckage in snowy terrain was discovered 34 miles (55 km) southeast of Nome, the Coast Guard said in a post that included a picture of the wreckage in the snow and two members of the recovery team.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our heartfelt condolences are with those affected by this tragic incident,” the Coast Guard said.

The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft carrying a pilot and nine adult passengers was reported missing en route from Unalakleet about 4 p.m. local time on Thursday, according to a dispatch posted on the website of the Alaska State Troopers in Nome, which is more than 500 miles (805 km) northwest of Anchorage