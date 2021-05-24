Chinese woman stuck in lockdown with blind date

A swift Covid-19 lockdown in China has reportedly led to a woman getting stuck at the house of a man she met on a blind date.

A woman, only identified as Ms Wang, posted on Chinese social media platform WeChat last week that she had got locked down with her date after visiting his house for a meal.

In the post, she said that she had recently returned to the city of Zhengzhou from Guangzhou ahead of the Lunar New Year.

“I’m getting quite old, so my parents arranged more than 10 blind dates for me,” she said in this post.

She wrote that her fifth date had said “he was good at cooking, and invited me to his house so he could cook a meal”.

However, during the meal, she discovered that her date’s community had gone into swift lockdown due to cases of Covid-19, and ended up being unable to leave his house for several days.

Ms Wang told media on Sunday that she had been stuck for four days at her date’s house, and that the situation was “not ideal”.