China calls on WTO for greater oversight on unilateral tariffs

[Source: Reuters]

China’s commerce minister has called on the World Trade Organisation to strengthen supervision over unilateral tariffs, and put forward objective and neutral policy proposals, the ministry said.

At a WTO ministerial meeting in France, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao reiterated China’s stance on upholding a multilateral trading system and said WTO has the country’s backing for a more important role in global economic governance.

Wang also met with European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and had a “pragmatic and frank” discussion with his Canadian counterpart.

