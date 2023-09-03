Child labour at 'critical moment' as more pushed into work: ILO

In Lebanon, the UN says one in every 10 families send their children to work [Source: BBC]

The future of millions of children is at risk as growing numbers are pulled out of school and into work, the head of the United Nations’ labour body has told the BBC.

Gilbert Houngbo, director-general of the International Labour Organization (ILO), said there had been a “regression” in regions around the world amid global economic problems.

Some of the worst forms of work involved sexual exploitation.

He said urgent action was needed adding that unless we act now and we act decisively and fast, the problem will [continue to] worsen.

Data compiled by the UN in early 2020 found that some 160 million children were being subjected to child labour, and that global progress to end it had stalled for the first time in 20 years.

Houngbo, the former prime minister of Togo, said early data suggested the trend was continuing.