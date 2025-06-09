BSP Life pays record $110m to customers as it marks 150 years

BSP Life has announced it paid a record $110 million in customer benefits in 2025, as it unveiled its 150th anniversary logo.

The milestone marks a journey that began in 1876, with the company now serving more than 100,000 Fijians in life and health insurance.

Managing Director Michael Nacola says 2025 is a landmark year not just because of its long history, but because more customers are seeing real returns from their policies.

Of the $110 million paid out last year, $79 million went to living benefits, $21 million to medical claims, and $10 million to death claims.

The payouts averaged $2.1 million a week and more than $400,000 every working day.

Nacola says 72 percent of the payouts were for life insurance maturities and periodic cash payments, meaning thousands of customers are benefiting from their policies while still alive and using the funds to meet financial goals.

Over the past five years, BSP Life has paid a total of $449 million in benefits.

The company says more digital services and new products are in the pipeline, aimed at delivering even greater value to customers in the years ahead.

