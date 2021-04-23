Home

World

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce after 27 years of marriage

| @BBCWorld
May 4, 2021 10:05 am
The couple - pictured here in 2018 - have given billions to charity. [Source: BBC]

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage, saying “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”.

They first met in the 1980s when Melinda joined Bill’s Microsoft firm.

They have three children and jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The organisation has spent billions fighting causes such as infectious diseases and encouraging vaccinations in children.

The Gates – along with investor Warren Buffett – are behind the Giving Pledge, which calls on billionaires to commit to giving away the majority of their wealth to good causes.

Bill Gates is the fourth wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, and is worth $124bn (£89bn).

He made his money through the firm he co-founded in the 1970s, Microsoft, the world’s biggest software company.

The pair both posted the statement announcing their divorce on Twitter.

