Biden again says US would defend Taiwan if China attacks

[Source: BBC]

US President Joe Biden has again said the US would defend Taiwan in the event of an “unprecedented attack” by China.

Speaking in a CBS interview, Mr Biden replied “Yes” when asked if that meant US forces would defend Taiwan.

The interview aired on Sunday, prompting the White House to reiterate that US policy had not changed.

Washington’s policy has always been one of “strategic ambiguity” – it does not commit to defending Taiwan, but also does not rule out the option.

Taiwan is a self-ruled island off the coast of eastern China that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Washington has long walked a diplomatic tightrope over the issue. On the one hand it adheres to the One China policy, a cornerstone of its relationship with Beijing.

Under this policy, Taiwan is a part of China and the position is not challenged. So the US does not recognise it as a separate state and has no diplomatic ties with the island. But it maintains close relations and sells arms to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act, which states that the US must provide the island with the means to defend itself.

Mr Biden reiterated this in the CBS 60 Minutes interview on Sunday.

“There’s a One-China policy and Taiwan makes their own judgements on their independence. We are not moving, not encouraging their being independent – that’s their decision,” he said.