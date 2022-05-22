With Anthony Albanese at the helm, Labor is projected to win 2022 federal election

Anthony Albanese claims victory in federal election. [Source: ABC News]

Anthony Albanese will return Labor from the political wilderness to government, seizing power from the Coalition after it has been almost a decade in office.

The ABC has projected that while it remains unclear if Labor can form a majority, the ALP is on track to finish ahead of the Coalition and more likely to reach a minority government.

This win means Albanese will replace Scott Morrison as Prime Minister, making him the 31st person to hold the nation’s top job.

The son of a single parent who grew up in public housing, Albanese has reached the pinnacle of his career after 26 years in the parliament.

The Labor leader will be sworn in with four of his most senior frontbenchers tomorrow.

Albanese says he hopes his story would inspire a future generation of Australian leaders.