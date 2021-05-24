Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Another youngster dies as Fiji records six more COVID deaths|292 COVID patients currently hospitalized|Contact tracing in the West to cease|Cakaudrove scales up vaccination campaign|Seven new COVID-19 deaths recorded|Increasing number of severe cases in the West|PM determined to achieve 80% vaccine coverage|Over 100 infringements in two days|CareFIJI remains in use|FNU receives funding to aid Fiji in COVID-19 response efforts|15-year-old among COVID fatalities|COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Western Division|Test positivity at 32%|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Don’t peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete|Vaccination drive-through to begin in Labasa today|Western Division enters mitigation phase|Ministry explores vaccine options for children|Complaints filed against two doctors|No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|
Full Coverage

Australia

Victoria reports 11 new local cases; Queensland lockdown call looms

NZ Herald
August 8, 2021 12:57 pm
[Source: NZ Herald]

Victoria has recorded 11 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 as the state battles another wave of Delta infections.

All of today’s local cases are linked to previously confirmed cases, but none were in quarantine during their infectious period.

Victorians were plunged into their sixth lockdown on Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday, Premier Daniel Andrews warned that the number of cases in the state would rise throughout the lockdown.

“Our system will be overrun if we don’t bring this under control,” he said.

“We have it within us to continue to do this work, as tough and gruelling as it is, none of us have the luxury of pretending that this is over.”

More than 38,000 Covid tests were carried out in Victoria yesterday and more than 17,000 vaccinations were administered.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.