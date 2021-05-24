Victoria reports 11 new local cases; Queensland lockdown call looms

Victoria has recorded 11 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 as the state battles another wave of Delta infections.

All of today’s local cases are linked to previously confirmed cases, but none were in quarantine during their infectious period.

Victorians were plunged into their sixth lockdown on Thursday.

Yesterday, Premier Daniel Andrews warned that the number of cases in the state would rise throughout the lockdown.

“Our system will be overrun if we don’t bring this under control,” he said.

“We have it within us to continue to do this work, as tough and gruelling as it is, none of us have the luxury of pretending that this is over.”

More than 38,000 Covid tests were carried out in Victoria yesterday and more than 17,000 vaccinations were administered.