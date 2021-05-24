Unvaccinated residents could be blocked from freedoms in NSW

Unvaccinated residents across New South Wales are likely to be restricted from sporting events, pubs and restaurants until 90 per cent of the population has received both jabs.

The state government is finalising its road map for 80 per cent, which is expected to be revealed this week, but some ministers divided over when unvaccinated residents should get freedoms.

The first restrictions are set to ease for the fully vaccinated on October 11, when NSW is predicted to hit the 70 per cent mark double-dose milestone.

The 80 per cent target is expected to be reached a few weeks after that.

Meanwhile, NSW is set to reach 60 per cent double dose today, but there are concerns though that some suburbs in Local Government Areas (LGAs) are lagging behind.

That includes the City of Sydney, the Inner West, and Randwick.