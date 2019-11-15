Two people unaccounted for in NSW bushfires as conditions ease

Two people are unaccounted for in fire-ravaged parts of south-east NSW as light rains and milder temperatures were expected to bring some relief to firefighters across the state.

Firefighters and police are searching for one person south of Bombala and another person west of Bodalla after fires ripped through the region.

Three massive bushfires threaten to merge on the border of NSW and Victoria, leaving hundreds of residents in danger.

Hundreds of residents are expected to find out their homes have been lost.

The Rural Fire Service has warned the rain won’t put out the largest and most dangerous blazes burning throughout the state’s east before conditions worsen later in the week.

About 130 bushfires are burning across NSW, including 60 that were uncontained.